Man arrested after offering to pay a minor for oral sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and statutory rape after allegedly offering a teen money for sex.
According to an affidavit, on September 30, Marcus Johnson approached a 17-teen-year old minor near the 400 block of Main St. while the victim was waiting on a bus.
According to the report, Johnson offered the victim $3,000, requesting the victim to allow him to perform oral sex. The affidavit said that Johnson also allegedly pressured the victim into giving out his phone number.
Johnson was arrested on October 11, and he is being held on a $5,000 bond.