Man arrested after offering to pay a minor for oral sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and statutory rape after allegedly offering a teen money for sex.

According to an affidavit, on September 30, Marcus Johnson approached a 17-teen-year old minor near the 400 block of Main St. while the victim was waiting on a bus.

According to the report, Johnson offered the victim $3,000, requesting the victim to allow him to perform oral sex. The affidavit said that Johnson also allegedly pressured the victim into giving out his phone number.