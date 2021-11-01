Man charged after multiple dogs and raccoon found neglected at Frayser home

Detectives found items commonly used to train dogs to fight, including a swimming tank, a weighted pulley, weighted collars in the yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police found eleven neglected dogs and a raccoon at a Frayser home.

Memphis police responded to the home in the 1900 block of Baldwin Ave. on September 24 after a neighbor called Memphis Animal Services concerned about several animals being neglected.

According to an affidavit, the neighbor said they appeared to be very thin, unfed and weren't getting water.

When officers arrived, they found the dogs and raccoon in the yard, which were all taken to Animal Services. Officers knocked on the door, but, nobody was at home.

During the investigation, detectives found items commonly used to train dogs to fight, including a swimming tank, a weighted pulley, weighted collars as well as multiple syringes in the yard.

On September 26, MAS told MPD that Lorenzo Clark, 25, had showed up and claimed ownership of the dogs and said he had paid someone to look after his dogs. He then abruptly stopped talking and left the building.

On October 6, Clark went back to MAS asking about his dogs, but, was told they were now the property of the City of Memphis because he had not paid the impound fees.

Three of the dogs had be euthanized due being aggressive towards other dogs.