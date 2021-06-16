Man charged after Dyersburg police officer was injured trying to arrest him

Police said it happened after officers responded to a report that Billy J. Smith had tried to hit a manager at the Motel 6 on Lake Road with a pipe.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police said a man has been arrested after an altercation with an officer during an arrest.

According to police, officers responded to a report that 59-year-old Billy J. Smith had tried to hit a manager at the Motel 6 on Lake Road with a pipe. Police said Smith left the scene before officers arrived, and was seen walking behind another motel with two metal pipes.

Police said an officer disarmed Smith and tried to put him in handcuffs when Smith started to run away. Investigators said the officer took Smith to the ground, where they said he continued to fight with the officer, hitting the officer in the face.

Police said the officer was able to get Smith under control and arrested him.

Investigators said the officer was minorly injured and treated and released.

Smith is charged with assault on a first responder, aggravated assault, resisting stop-frisk-halt, and possession of drug paraphernalia.