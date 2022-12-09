Man charged with threatening to shoot up Helena-West Helena elementary school

Officers said they received information that Dalton Jackson threatened to come up to JF Wahl Elementary School and shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s classroom and school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, man faces terror charges and more after police said he threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s school.

Helena-West Helena Police said about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, they responded to a call about shooting threats at JF Wahl Elementary School. Investigators said a school employee told them her ex-boyfriend Dalton Jackson had been stalking and threatening her.

Officers said they received information that Jackson threatened to come up to the school and shoot up his ex’s classroom and school. Investigators said an anonymous tipster told them what he was driving, and officers found him and arrested him on East Cleburne Avenue in West Helena.