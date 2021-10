Officers were on the scene of the shooting before 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Comanche, not far from Getwell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in southeast Memphis.

Officers were on the scene of the shooting before 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Comanche, not far from Getwell. They found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators said one man was detained. They have not said what charges he may face.