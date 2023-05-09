MPD: Man shot at Kroger Fuel Station had been banned from store

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Tuesday just before 9 a.m. on Truse Parkway at the Kroger gas station. A man told officers the clerk shot him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred Tuesday morning at a Kroger Fuel Station in East Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 5, 2023, a little before 9 a.m. at the station in the 700 block of Truse Parkway. MPD said the man who was shot called police saying he had been shot by a store clerk.

When they got there, officers found the 35-year-old man had been shot "multiple" times and was seriously injured. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

According to the police report, the woman was detained at the scene told investigators the man who was shot had been "barred from the store due to him being aggressive with her, other store employees, and customers." A witness told investigators the woman told the man he wasn't supposed to be there and to leave, and that witness said he tried to keep the two apart during the altercation.

MPD said another witness told them she saw the man throwing stuff and the woman before hearing gunshots as the witness walked out of the store.

Investigators said no charges have been filed at this time.