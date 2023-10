Memphis Police responded to the shooting Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the 700 Block of South Parkway East.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is injured after a shooting occurred Tuesday morning in South Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to the shooting Oct. 3 around 9 a.m. in the 700 Block of South Parkway East, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition, MPD said.

This investigation is ongoing.