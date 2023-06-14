Man killed in shooting and car accident | MPD searching for suspect

Witnesses told MPD they saw someone walk to the victim's car, take items out of the vehicle, then walk away heading northbound on Barclay Ave., MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man died after a shooting and accident on Barclay Ave.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Barclay Ave. at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a Ford 4-door sedan and a Chevy pickup truck that were both involved in a car accident, MPD said.

According to police, officers found the man who was in the Ford sedan unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found broken glass in the 1700 block of Morlye St., which is close to where the wreck happened.

MPD said witnesses at the scene told them they heard a gunshot before witnessing the accident happen.

Witnesses told MPD they saw a tall person wearing a black hoodie with a face covering walk up to the passenger side of the Ford sedan and take items out of the car, MPD said. The person then walked away from the scene heading northbound on Barclay Ave., MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.