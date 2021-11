Police said two people are detained and the man and child were taken to nearby hospitals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition and a child is in non-critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening at a mall in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened at Oak Court Mall just before 6:20 p.m.

At 6:19 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4465 Poplar. One adult male was xported to ROH in critical condition. A juvenile was injured and xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Officers have two detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 21, 2021

If you have any tips on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.