Man found shot near Memphis airport, FedEx Hub, say police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot not far from Memphis International Airport and the FedEx Hub.

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Democrat, between Airways and American Way, about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023. They found a 27-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and they said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.