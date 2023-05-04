Memphis Police looking for source of bullet they said "fell from the sky" and injured child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are investigating after a “bullet fell from the sky” and struck a child Wednesday.
MPD said officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Michigan St. in South Memphis about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023. They found a child injured, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD investigators said the bullet “did NOT penetrate” the child’s head.
Investigators are still trying to find the source of the bullet. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.