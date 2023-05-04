Memphis Police looking for source of bullet they said "fell from the sky" and injured child

MPD said the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are investigating after a “bullet fell from the sky” and struck a child Wednesday.

MPD said officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Michigan St. in South Memphis about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023. They found a child injured, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD investigators said the bullet “did NOT penetrate” the child’s head.

Investigators are still trying to find the source of the bullet. No arrests have been made.