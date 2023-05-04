MPD searching for driver who fled scene of hit-and-run accident at Union and Lauderdale

MPD does not have a description of driver's vehicle, but police are asking anyone who has any additional information about the crash to call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a male pedestrian critically injured Wednesday night, May 3.

MPD said officers responded to the hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Union and Lauderdale at 10:56 p.m. on May 3.

The critically injured pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital.

MPD does not have a description of driver's vehicle, but police are asking anyone who has any additional information about the crash to call 901-528-CASH.