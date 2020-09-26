Man who pointed gun at Memphis protesters arrested

Memphis Police charge Paul Staples with 8 counts of aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating evidence

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man who pointed a gun at protesters last week in downtown Memphis has been arrested.

Memphis Police say Paul Staples pointed a gun at protesters Wednesday night in the 400 block of South Main. People were protesting the lack of officers being indicted in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot to death in her own apartment in Louisville in March.

Staples was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

No one was hurt during the protest.