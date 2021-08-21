Marion man killed in shooting along I-40 in Pulaski County, Arkansas

21-year-old Kindylen Roberts was killed when a passenger in another vehicle opened fire on the car he was in about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arkansas State Police said 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts, of Marion, was a passenger in a car when he was shot on I-40 near the Morgan/Maumelle exit in Pulaski County. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a front-seat passenger in another car leaned out a window and began shooting the car carrying Roberts and another 23-year-old man, who was also injured. Roberts was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died.