MPD: 13-year-old takes kids on joyride in grandmother's car & leads police on chase

Memphis Police said the 13-year-old girl was issued a summons after leading police on a chase while taking a joyride in her grandmother’s car with other children.

Police issued a City Watch Alert Tuesday night for four missing children after investigators said a grandmother reported her 13-year-old granddaughter had taken off in her car with the other children. It happened about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Patte Ann Drive in Whitehaven.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers said they spotted the car and followed it along Getwell Road, American Way, and I-240. They said the young driver was reckless, running several stop signs and red lights with the headlights turned off.

Investigators said they followed the car into the Summit Park Apartments, then blocked the entrance. They stopped the car as the young driver tried to leave.

Police said the driver was issued a juvenile summons for curfew violation and released to her grandmother. The other children were released to their families.