18-year-old arrested in shooting that injured 3 boys by Whitehaven library

Anquintonio Harvey is charged with attempted murder in the shooting that injured three boys, one of whom, 11-year-old Broderick Smith, remains in critical.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An 18-year-old accused in a shooting that injured three boys Thursday in Whitehaven is in custody, according to Memphis Police.

Investigators said Friday a warrant had been issued for Anquintonio Harvey for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. They said he was arrested Friday afternoon.

Three boys were injured in the shooting that happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Mill Branch near East Raines by the library in Whitehaven.

One boy, whose father identified as 11-year-old Broderick Smith remains in critical condition. We spoke with the father and will have his story Friday evening on ABC 24.

Police said the other two boys - an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old - were stable Friday morning.

Police said the shooting appears to have happened after a fight between students at a nearby middle school.