Burglars caught on camera crashing into a store to steal clothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for burglars who broke into a sports store using a car and took thousands of dollars in clothing.

The break-in was caught on camera about 3:20 a.m. December 17, 2021 at the Hibbett Sports in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Video showed a black 4-door Infiniti backing through the store’s front doors.

Police said four suspects then went into the store and stole $12,000 worth of clothing.