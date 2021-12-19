2 men wanted in Memphis smoke shop burglary

Burglary Business No Limit Smoke Shop 7041 Stage Road Report #2112007613ME MEMPHIS, TN – On 12/19/2021 at 4:04 am, a Burglary occurred at 7041 Stage Road at No Limit Smoke Shop. Surveillance shows the pictured males forcing entry into the business and stealing cash from the register, an unknown amount of Backwood Cigars, Dutch Cigars, and assorted Hookah products. The male fled the scene in a Red possible Infiniti coupe. Suspect #1 Black hoodie, black pants, orange gloves, and black and white Nike shoes. Suspect #2 Black hoodie, khaki pants, orange gloves, and black and white shoes. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspect is attached. ***Please see suspect photos in the comment section*** Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”