2 men wanted in Memphis smoke shop burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are looking for two men who were caught on camera stealing from a smoke shop.
According to police, the burglary happened on Sunday at 4:04 a.m. at No-Limit Stage Shop on Stage Road. There, surveillance video showed two men forcing their way into the store and stealing cash from the register, an unknown amount of Backwood cigars, Dutch cigars, and assorted hookah products.
Police said the men got away in a red Infiniti. They had black hoodies, black pants, orange gloves, and black and white shoes on at the time of the burglary.
Police haven't made any arrests and their investigation is ongoing.
If you have any tips that can help police, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH or click here to submit a tip online. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.