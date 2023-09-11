Frayser shooting leaves one dead, one injured

The shooting took place at Birchfield and Waters Edge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Frayser on Monday night.

The shooting took place at Birchfield and Waters Edge, and police said they were still on the scene as of around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

MPD said they found one shooting victim dead on the scene, while another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.