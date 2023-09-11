South Memphis shooting leaves two dead

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Monday just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of South Parkway E.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting occurred early Monday morning in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 11 just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of South Parkway E. They found one man seriously injured. He was taken to Regional One Health and then pronounced dead.

Another man, found at South Parkway E. and Carnegie, was taken to Methodist University Hospital, where he died.

According to MPD, the suspects were seen in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Prelim Info: At approx. 1:57am officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of S. Pkwy E. One male was taken to ROH and pronounced deceased. A second victim found at S. Pkwy E & Carnegie went by POV to MUH, where he was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/p7fQQULYYd — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2023