Memphis man accused of driving over Collierville police officer charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Memphis man accused of running over a Collierville Police Officer has been charged with attempted murder.

Keith Houston is charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court Sept. 30. He remains behind bars on $150,000 bond.

The TBI began investigating the early Saturday morning incident at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. They said just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the officer approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a businesses on Collierville Road. Investigators believed the vehicle was connected to a previous shooting in Shelby County.

TBI investigators said as the officer walked up to the vehicle, the driver – later identified as Houston - allegedly sped toward the officer, forcing him onto the hood. They said when the officer fell to the ground, Houston drove over the officer.

The officer remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

A Blue Alert was issued for Houston, who was arrested early Saturday afternoon.