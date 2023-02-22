Man charged with stabbing his sister and another male during fight, killing him

Tyrone Merriweather is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he stabbed his sister and another man during a fight, killing the man.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to a stabbing call the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the 1700 block of Holman. They found two people stabbed, a female and male, and the male was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said Tyrone Merriweather’s sister told them her brother had stabbed her and Taborian Richmond during a fight.

According to the affidavit, Merriweather admitted to the fight when questioned, saying he “was into with his sister” because she was threatening his mother and other family members. The report said Merriweather admitted to stabbing his sister, and then challenging Richmond to a one-on-one fight.

The affidavit said Merriweather admitted he had a knife in his hand when Richmond accepted the challenge. Investigators said Richmond was unarmed at the time.