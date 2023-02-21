6 adults, 1 child shot in less than 2 hours across Memphis Tuesday evening

Memphis Police said the first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in Oakhaven, and at least four separate shootings occurred around the city in a two-hour span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people were shot in separate incidents across Memphis Tuesday evening in a less than two-hour span, Memphis Police said.

So far, all of those victims survived, but some are still in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the first shooting happened at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, when a child and two adults were shot in the 3700 block of Outland Road. The child was found in critical condition and taken to LeBonheur. They are now listed as stable.

The two adults went to area hospitals in private vehicles and are also stable.

At 6:54 p.m., MPD said officers responded to another shooting nearby, in the 4100 block of Mendenhall Road.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said the suspects responsible likely drove off in a silver Chrysler 200.

At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Ash Street, in North Memphis, where a man was found shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly thereafter, at a Memphis Fire station on National Street, two women arrived with gunshot wounds, and stated they were shot in the area of Jackson Avenue and Warford Street.

They were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

MPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time, other than a vehicle of interest in the Mendenhall shooting.