Cold case: Memphis Police ask for help identifying suspects in shooting that killed two teen girls

Homicide Suspects Marathon Gas Station 3885 Elvis Presley Boulevard Report #2112001302ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 3, 2021, at 9:38 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3885 Elvis Presley Boulevard at the Marathon Gas Station. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and a 10-month-old in the vehicle. The 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were pronounced deceased on the scene. One 16-year-old and a 10-month-old were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Video at the gas station showed a Black Nissan Altima leaving the scene eastbound on Timothy Drive. The Nissan was recovered nearby a short time later. Investigators need help in determining who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. The video is attached. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”