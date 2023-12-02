No suspect yet after deadly shooting in Midtown, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in Midtown early Saturday.

MPD said the incident took place near Lockett and Belvedere — not far from Zinnie's and Lampligher Lounge.

MPD said after they responded around 12 a.m., the man was dead on the scene.

Police said there is not suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.