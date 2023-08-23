Memphis Police looking for man who chased woman into a school with a gun during robbery

Robbery/Individual 4070 Macon Road Report #2308012120ME MEMPHIS, TN – On August 22, 2023, Memphis Police responded to a robbery at 4070 Macon Road Gateway Christian School. The victim reported arriving at the school and parked when a silver sedan with Mississippi tags pulled up. A male exited the driver seat of the sedan and approached the victim while pointing a handgun at her. The male demanded the victim's purse, which he received before fleeing the scene in the silver sedan. The victim ran into the school, and several minutes later, the silver sedan returned. The same male exited, broke out a glass door with the handgun, and entered the school. After searching the school unsuccessfully for the victim, the male fled the scene in the silver sedan. No students were present at the school at the time of this incident. The male suspect was described as 6'0", thin build, with a dark complexion and black and brown dreadlocks. The male wore a black t-shirt with Optimus Prime on the front, black pants, white shoes, and a black mask. The male was armed with a silver and black handgun. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our fr"e and s"cure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.