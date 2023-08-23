Memphis Police looking for man who chased woman into a school with a gun during robbery

Memphis Police said a man attempted to rob a woman in the parking lot of Gateway Christian School, then chased her into the school with a gun.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said chased a woman into a school with a gun after robbing her Tuesday.
MPD said, on Tuesday, they responded to a robbery at 4070 Macon Road, the Gateway Christian School. A woman reported arriving at the school and parked when a silver sedan with Mississippi tags pulled up.
A man exited the driver's seat of the sedan and approached the woman while pointing a handgun at her. He demanded her purse, which was handed over, before he ran from the scene in the silver sedan.
The woman ran into the school, and several minutes later, the silver sedan returned. The same man exited, broke out a glass door with the handgun, and entered the school. After searching the school for her, the man again ran from the scene in the silver sedan. No students were present at the school at the time of this incident.
MPD shared video of the incident below:
The male suspect was described as 6'0", thin build, with a dark complexion and black and brown dreadlocks. The male wore a black t-shirt with Optimus Prime on the front, black pants, white shoes, and a black mask. The male was armed with a silver and black handgun.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips".

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.