Barricade situation off Summer Avenue closes all eastbound lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in an apartment off Summer Avenue near Raleigh Lagrange Road is closing all eastbound lanes, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police are asking parents living in Summer Hills Apartment Condos in the 6100 block of Ashton Road to not send their children to school and to just shelter in place for the time being.

Around 2:30 a.m., MPD sent a notification stating that all lanes of traffic east bound on Summer Avenue, between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road, are blocked due to the investigation.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police expanded the perimeter of the barricade scene to the intersection of Summer Avenue and Elmore Road.

MPD are asking people to take an alternate route.

The Memphis Fire Department said they are at the scene on standby and have not taken anyone to the hospital as of yet.

