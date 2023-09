Memphis Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Pope Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Binghampton.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on Sept. 20 around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Pope Street, where they found a man seriously hurt.

He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect was a man wearing a black hoodie who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).