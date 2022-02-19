Man indicted in death of another man after fight between their girlfriends led to shootout

25-year-old Jaydevin Benson is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Memphis man in the death of another man after a fight between their girlfriends led to a shootout.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 25-year-old Jaydevin Benson is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators said on Oct. 5, 2021, two women, ages 29 and 26, got into an argument at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Rangeline Road in Frayser. Police said the fight turned physical and one woman’s boyfriend, Amise Gales, tried to intervene.

Investigators said that’s when Benson walked out of his apartment nearby and began shooting at Gales. Police said one of the women’s one-year-old baby and the child’s grandmother were also nearby.

Police said Gales fired back at Benson but was hit in the chest. They said Gales got in his car to drive away but hit the gate at the apartment entrance and hit a tree. He died at the scene.