Memphis mother charged with threatening to shoot up elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom has been charged after police said she threatened to shoot up an elementary school Thursday.
According to the police affidavit, 29-year-old Mikeisha Lanier got upset after a Sheffield Elementary School teacher told her she had to wait until school was dismissed to pick up her child.
The report said a security officer spoke with Lanier, and she was allowed to leave with her child.
As she was leaving, a witness said they heard Lanier say, “Let me go before I shoot this place up.”
Investigators arrested Lanier at her home later that day on a charge of threat of mass violence on school property.
Under questioning, police said Lanier admitted to being upset but denied making a threat.