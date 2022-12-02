Memphis mother charged with threatening to shoot up elementary school

Police said a witness heard Mikeisha Lanier say, “Let me go before I shoot this place up" while picking up her child at Sheffield Elementary School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom has been charged after police said she threatened to shoot up an elementary school Thursday.

According to the police affidavit, 29-year-old Mikeisha Lanier got upset after a Sheffield Elementary School teacher told her she had to wait until school was dismissed to pick up her child.

The report said a security officer spoke with Lanier, and she was allowed to leave with her child.

As she was leaving, a witness said they heard Lanier say, “Let me go before I shoot this place up.”

Investigators arrested Lanier at her home later that day on a charge of threat of mass violence on school property.