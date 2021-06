Police said the shooting happened overnight in the 4100 block of Coventry, west of Overton Crossing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot overnight in Frayser.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Coventry, west of Overton Crossing. Police said the teen and another male were outside in a driveway when a man fired shots at the home.

The 14-year-old was hit and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical.

Police said the suspect was wearing a grey and black hoodie.