Memphis Police are investigating after man was shot overnight in midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot overnight in midtown Memphis.
Officers were called to a shooting at Madison and Claybrook, just north of Union, about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
One man was found shot, and he was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators have not said how the shooting happened, but said there was a second scene in this incident in the 1200 block of Jefferson.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.