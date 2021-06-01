x
Crime

Memphis Police are investigating after man was shot overnight in midtown

The man was found shot about 12:15 a.m. at Madison and Claybrook.
Credit: Milan - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot overnight in midtown Memphis.

Officers were called to a shooting at Madison and Claybrook, just north of Union, about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was found shot, and he was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have not said how the shooting happened, but said there was a second scene in this incident in the 1200 block of Jefferson.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

