Memphis Police are investigating after man was shot overnight in midtown

The man was found shot about 12:15 a.m. at Madison and Claybrook.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot overnight in midtown Memphis.

Officers were called to a shooting at Madison and Claybrook, just north of Union, about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was found shot, and he was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have not said how the shooting happened, but said there was a second scene in this incident in the 1200 block of Jefferson.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 12:17 am, officers responded to a shooting call at Madison and Claybrook. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2021