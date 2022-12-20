One dead and two injured after three separate early morning shootings in Memphis

MPD said at least one man died, and another man and a woman were injured in the shooting early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, across the area.

The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Leacrest, near W. Raines Rd. MPD officers found a 21-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

About an hour later – about 2:40 a.m. – officers were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Dr., north of Macon Rd. near Maria St. They found a woman shot and she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but the suspects were in a red Chevy Trailblazer.

Just before 4:15 a.m., officers responded to another shooting call, this time on the 4800 block of Bontura Dr., near Raleigh-Lagrange Rd. They found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting but say one man was detained.