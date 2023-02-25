Memphis police investigating calls about shots fired in Winchester Walmart

Witnesses told police a man was seen in the parking lot running with a gun toward an unoccupied Jeep, which was seen leaving the parking lot before they arrived.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they were told that someone fired a gun inside the Winchester Walmart on Friday.

No one was injured and officers did not locate any shell casings or property struck, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Still, police said that surveillance footage showed a man with a handgun running from the front of the business wearing a blue hoodie and a black ski mask.

Witnesses told police that the man was seen in the parking lot running with a gun toward an unoccupied Jeep, which was seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed before officers arrived. Footage shows the suspect fleeing the rear emergency exit door, according to MPD.

Two customer service clerks said that two women and a man were at register #14 before the incident took place, according to MPD.

Police said they also spoke to a store clerk that told them the man yelled "There goes my man, let's go" before displaying a black firearm while pointing toward the ground.

An HR manager told MPD that she was inside the office with other employees when she heard a loud noise that resembled a gunshot. That HR manager and other employees hid in the store until police arrived.