MPD searching for robber who hit two stores in same day

Multiple Business Robberies Little Ceasar’s Pizza 1948 S. Third St. Report #2302009546ME Family Dollar 5355 Elvis Presley Blvd. Report #2302009570ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 12:00 PM, officers made the scene of a business robbery at Little Ceasar’s Pizza, located at 1948 South Third Street. They stated an unknown male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register, and struck the victim in the head with the firearm. The suspect fired a round into the ceiling as that happened. The suspect did not retrieve any money and fled the scene. The same subject walked into Family Dollar at 5355 Elvis Presley Blvd. and again demanded money from the register using a black handgun. The unknown male suspect retrieved an undetermined amount of currency and fled the scene in an unknown direction. Suspect #1: Male black, 5’10, 18-25 years of age, medium build, medium complexion, wearing a blue hoodie, black ski mask, and black pants. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Police need assistance in identifying the suspect. Please see attached video. At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”