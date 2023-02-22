x
Crime

MPD searching for robber who hit two stores in same day

Memphis Police said the robber struck a Little Caesar's on South 3rd and a Family Dollar on Elvis Presley Blvd. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a robber they said hit two different businesses the same day.

MPD officers responded to a robbery about noon on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 1900 block of South 3rd St. Investigators said a suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. They said he also hit a person in the head with the gun and fired a round into the ceiling during the robbery. Officers said the suspect did not get any money and took off.

Investigators said the same suspect walked into the Family Dollar store in the 5300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. They said he again pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. They said he got away with an unknown amount of cash before taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

