Memphis Police are investigating rash of car break-ins & thefts at USPS Processing Center

Memphis Police tell Local 24 News the break-ins and thefts have been happening for about a month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at the U.S. Post Office processing Center in Memphis.

Police tell Local 24 News the rash of burglaries and thefts started the night of November 14th, when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4700 block of Hodges Road involving a black truck. Officers found the truck with several bullet holes, and said it had been stolen from the USPS Center in the 3300 block of Jett Cove.

November 17th, officers responded to the same processing center after ten semi-trailers were broken into and items stolen. Police said the suspects cut through a chain link fence with bolt cutters and then cut the seals off the trucks. Among the items stolen were knives, grills, irons, coffee pots, toaster ovens, and more. The stolen items totaled more than $13,600.

December 2nd, officers were called back to the USPS Center after several victims reported their cars damaged and items stolen. The victims found out about the burglaries while on break from work.

The morning of December 4th, officers again responded to the center, where someone had broken into at least two vehicles, stealing cash and an iPhone.

Early morning on December 5th, officers responded to a report of a stolen truck.

This all comes as Memphis Police said nearly 100 vehicles were broken into or vandalized overnight and early the morning of December 9th at businesses and hotels across Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.