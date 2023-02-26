Memphis police investigating shooting with 1 dead, 4 injured

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the shooter or shooters responsible for opening fire Sunday morning in Westwood, killing one person and injuring four others.

Police said they got the call around five in the morning to 1300 Wesley Drive.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the five shooting victims were driven to Methodist South.

One was pronounced dead, and the four others are being treated for serious injuries at Methodist South and Regional One.

