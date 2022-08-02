Memphis police looking for suspects in two deadly hit & run cases

The two incidents occured last May and June, respectively, and police need your help looking for suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is on the search for suspects in two different hit & run cases.

S. Parkway West and Pennsylvania Street

On Friday, May 14, 2021 between 11:20 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. in the area of South Parkway West and Pennsylvania Street, a deadly hit & run crash involving a motorcycle took place.

A motorcyclist slid off his bike and was struck by another vehicle; possibly another motorcycle.

I-240 west of Airways Blvd.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 between 1:20 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., a deadly hit & run crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-240 west of Airways Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene about 1:30 a.m, and found one man dead at the scene.

MPD said a possible vehicle of interest is a brown or tan Chevrolet Suburban.

At approximately 1:30 am, officers responded to a hit and run pedestrian-related crash on I-240 west of Airways Blvd. One male adult was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no description of the driver/vehicle responsible at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2021

Investigators need help in identifying the individuals responsible for these Hit & Runs.

No arrests have been made at this point. These are ongoing investigations.