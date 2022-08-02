Memphis police looking for suspects in two deadly hit & run cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is on the search for suspects in two different hit & run cases.
S. Parkway West and Pennsylvania Street
On Friday, May 14, 2021 between 11:20 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. in the area of South Parkway West and Pennsylvania Street, a deadly hit & run crash involving a motorcycle took place.
A motorcyclist slid off his bike and was struck by another vehicle; possibly another motorcycle.
I-240 west of Airways Blvd.
On Saturday, June 26, 2021 between 1:20 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., a deadly hit & run crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-240 west of Airways Boulevard.
Officers responded to the scene about 1:30 a.m, and found one man dead at the scene.
MPD said a possible vehicle of interest is a brown or tan Chevrolet Suburban.
Investigators need help in identifying the individuals responsible for these Hit & Runs.
No arrests have been made at this point. These are ongoing investigations.
Anyone with information about these incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.