2 fire fighters injured in putting out apartment fire in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Saturday morning, Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Jamesbridge Apartments in Raleigh.
There were two fire fighters that got non-critical injuries but no residents were hurt. One received 2nd degree burns to the right shoulder and the other received 2nd degree burns to the right side of the face. They were both evaluated and have returned to duty.
There were 18 apartments that got damage from smoke, fire and water, and 50-60 people affected. The Red Cross provided assistance to those needing help.
It is unknown what started the fire, but this is an ongoing investigation.