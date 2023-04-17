Police looking for man who stole credit card and used it at several businesses

The man stole the credit card from a car and used it at several businesses on Getwell Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole a credit card from a car and then used it at multiple businesses.

Police say a man broke into a car on Sunday, April 9, and stole a credit card that was inside the vehicle at the 3700 block of Maid Marian Lane near Sherwood Elementary School. The credit card was then used at several different businesses near Getwell Road and Rhodes Ave, according to MPD.

Investigators say the man has medium-length, brown and blonde dreadlocks, facial hair and tattoos on his arms. MPD describes him as tall with a slender build.

The man got away in a maroon Chevrolet Traverse.