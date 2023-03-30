2 Memphis Police officers shot in Whitehaven

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Raines Road and Elvis Presley Blvd. Avoid the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were rushed to Regional One Hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven Thursday night.

Memphis Police confirmed officers were involved in a shooting near Raines Road and Faronia Road in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, around 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an armed person call at the 1200 block of East Raines Road. when officers made the scene, they encountered the man fitting the description.

While MPD did not provide details as to the shooting itself, they did confirm both officers and the suspect were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said both officers were shot in the lower extremities, and remain in critical condition at the hospital.

A suspect was also taken to Regional One in critical condition.

1200 Block of East Raines Road pic.twitter.com/vvzrbo7yv7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 31, 2023

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene at the request of Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy.

Shelby County Sheriff and Memphis mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner expressed his thoughts on the shooting on social media.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven," Bonner said. "I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

