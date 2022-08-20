x
Memphis Police searching for 18-year-old they said fired at civilians, officers

Following a crash, two people began fighting each other and threats were made to police after the police arrived, according to MPD.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old after they said he fired several shots in the direction of officers and civilians at a crash scene. 

On Friday, officers said they responded to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett Street following a crash. Two people began fighting each other before police arrived and threats were made to police after they arrived, according to MPD. 

After firing several shots, Brandon Johnson fled the scene before he could be taken into custody, police said. Six counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder make up the arrest warrant issued for Johnson, according to MPD.

MPD also said that Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information helpful to MPD is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. 

