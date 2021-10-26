Where were they shot? Memphis police search for answers after victims show up at hospital

Police said one person died, another was in critical, and two others were not injured. Now they are trying to find out where the shooting happened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after they said at least two were injured in a shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to Regional One just before 11:00 p.m. where they said shooting victims had arrived at the hospital in an Infiniti.

They said one person died, another was in critical. Two others in the group were not injured.

Investigators said they have not yet determined where the shooting originally happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.