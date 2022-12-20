1 adult, 3 juveniles in custody after stolen car crashed into building, police say

MPD said the car crashed after officers used stop sticks. They also said four involved were taken to hospitals after the crash as a precaution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an adult and three juveniles are in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a building when officers used stop sticks.

MPD said it all started when a vehicle was stolen about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

They said officers spotted the vehicle hours later, just before 12:30 p.m., which did not pull over, and they deployed stop sticks. Investigators said that’s when the vehicle crashed into a building in the 500 block of Danny Thomas near Mississippi Blvd.