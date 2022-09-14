x
Memphis Police search for answers after finding woman shot, man killed overnight

MPD officers were flagged down just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Range Line Road. They said the shooting happened nearby on Shady Vista.
Credit: Arisha Ray Singh - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting near Frayser overnight.

MPD officers were flagged down just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the 2700 block of Range Line Road near James Road. They found a woman, 25, shot in a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators said they learned the shooting happened nearby, just north of there in the 2800 block of Shady Vista. Once there, they found a man, 28, who had been shot and killed.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or reach them online at http://crimestopmem.org/.

