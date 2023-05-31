Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson under investigation after drugs, cell phone found in jail cell

The Public Information Officer for the SCSO confirmed to ABC24 an investigation is underway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after drugs and a cell phone were found in the jail cell of Justin Johnson, one of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The Public Information Officer for the SCSO confirmed to ABC24 an investigation is underway. He said Johnson is currently being held in ‘special management housing.’ He did not release any further details.

Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property. They were both indicted in January 2023 with conspiracy.

Hernandez Govan is accused of ordering the hit on Young Dolph. He is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and attempted murder.