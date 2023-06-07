Memphis residents call on city council to combat car theft issues

One Memphian, Justin, said he’s spent between $30,000 to $40,000 in car replacements over the last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the number of Memphis car break-ins and thefts in 2023 rise, some residents are calling for city officials to take action.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has had more than 5,000 complaints of car break-ins in 2023 alone, costing residents thousands in repairs.

One Memphian, Justin, said he’s spent between $30,000 to $40,000 over the last year. In two separate instances, his car was stolen and another broken into while parked at the Ridgeway Esporta Fitness parking lot.

Car break-ins and thefts are a common complaint among Memphians.

“When the police actually showed up, another guy that went to the same gym, he walks over from another part of the parking lot and just says, 'Hey, I need to file a report. My car has been stolen,'” Justin said.

With no clear end in sight, residents are pushing for harsher sentences.

“Some of these I know are juveniles, but when you’re dealing with grand theft and everything, you probably need to be charged as an adult,” Justin said.

If asking the Shelby County District Attorney to charge teens accused of grand theft auto as adults doesn’t work, Justin said local officials should take charge of the situation in some other way.

“I think there may be a handful on city council that actually care,” Justin said. “I think most want to talk tough or act tough, but until it actually impacts them or someone close to them or their family, I don’t think they’re really going be that motivated to actually solve the problems.”

Justin said he plans to leave his windows rolled down in the future to prevent dealing with broken glass.