Police: Man leaves scene of Memphis crash, collides head-on with another vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man left the scene of a crash in Memphis late Friday night and collided head-on into another vehicle.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Holmes Road at 11 p.m.

Preliminary information shows that the man was involved in a crash, left the scene, and then collided head-on into another vehicle.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.