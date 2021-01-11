On-duty Memphis police cruiser hit by driver, sending it into house

A driver sent an on-duty Memphis police cruiser flying into a house Monday afternoon and now, police are looking for the driver responsible.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the crash happened on Claree Drive and Raines Road. Police said the driver hit the cruiser, knocking it into a house.

Police said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition and no one else was injured.