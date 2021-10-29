Woman indicted in crash that killed motorcyclist last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a 19-year-old Memphis woman accused of crashing into a motorcyclist and running over the biker.
Ayana Morris is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and failure to exercise due care. She is currently out of jail awaiting trial.
Investigators said the crash happened about 5:00 p.m. August 9, 2020 along South Third Street near Mitchell Road in southwest Memphis. They said Morris changed lanes and hit the back of the motorcycle being ridden by 51-year-old Keith Williams.
Investigators said he was knocked from the bike and run over by Morris’ car. Williams died from his injuries 18 days after the crash.